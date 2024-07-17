Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Beach Boys are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1974 hit compilation Endless Summer with a major tour. The band is also the subject of a new book and a hit documentary from Disney+ simply titled The Beach Boys. Co-founder Mike Love says that the documentary and the band's body of music stand as reminders that music can overcome adversity. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Love and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Wichita is weighing its options in its proposed budget for next year as it prepares for a looming budget deficit.

The Wichita school district is running out of time to pass a major bond issue without raising local taxes.

A study at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Wichita will test whether a common diabetes drug can help prevent dementia. Memory loss is a growing concern as the state’s population ages.

Early voting is underway for the primary election in Kansas. Voters can cast an early ballot in person or by mail.

Deep sea explorers who believe they’ve found Amelia Earhart’s lost plane will share their findings at panel discussions this weekend in the pilot’s hometown of Atchison.

Residents of Sedgwick County are at high risk for being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus.

Major changes are coming to the ACT college entrance exam starting next year.

The Wichita school district has established an independent foundation to be the primary fundraising arm for the district.

This week marks two years that people experiencing a mental health crisis have been able to dial 988 for help. Roughly 24,000 people in Kansas have used the hotline in the past year, and the state answered an average of 89% of those calls.

