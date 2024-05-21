Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Jaclyn Goldis's debut novel, "The Main Character," is a whodunnit mystery set on the Orient Express. Goldis recently spoke with me about the novel and the inspiration behind it.
Plus more on these stories:
- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said Monday that he’s concerned about the affect Boeing’s potential purchase of Spirit Aerosystems could have on defense work.
- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran also said Monday that he hopes the death of Iran’s president in a helicopter crash isn’t blamed on the west.
- The Wichita school board voted Monday to establish an independent foundation as the primary fundraising arm for the district.
- As Kansas lawmakers prepare to return to Topeka for a special session, some Republicans say it’s an unnecessary expense to the state.
- Researchers at Children’s Mercy are trying to shorten diagnosis wait times for Kansas kids with rare genetic disorders.
- Public works crews in Newton will begin picking up downed tree limbs at 7 Wednesday morning.
- Musician and actor Justin Timberlake is bringing his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour to Wichita.
Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper