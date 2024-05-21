Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Jaclyn Goldis's debut novel, "The Main Character," is a whodunnit mystery set on the Orient Express. Goldis recently spoke with me about the novel and the inspiration behind it.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said Monday that he’s concerned about the affect Boeing’s potential purchase of Spirit Aerosystems could have on defense work.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran also said Monday that he hopes the death of Iran’s president in a helicopter crash isn’t blamed on the west.

The Wichita school board voted Monday to establish an independent foundation as the primary fundraising arm for the district.

As Kansas lawmakers prepare to return to Topeka for a special session, some Republicans say it’s an unnecessary expense to the state.

Researchers at Children’s Mercy are trying to shorten diagnosis wait times for Kansas kids with rare genetic disorders.

Public works crews in Newton will begin picking up downed tree limbs at 7 Wednesday morning.

Musician and actor Justin Timberlake is bringing his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour to Wichita.

