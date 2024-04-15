Monday, April 15, 2024

Oklahoma City based band Traindodge released its latest album, The Alley Parade, in late 2023. Co-founding member Jason Smith says that nearly 30 years into the band's career, the members are still learning about their creative process and still finding new fans.

Plus more on these stories:



Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed two Kansas bills backed by anti-abortion groups.

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Friday vetoed a bill that would ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming medical care.

Fort Hays State University has developed a telehealth certification program to create more access to mental health services in rural parts of Kansas.

Recent wildfires at Tuttle Creek in northeast Kansas are connected to the heavy rains that set records in the spring of 2019.

Only two states in the Midwest regulate toxic forever chemicals in drinking water.

