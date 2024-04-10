Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Schools in Kansas are becoming more violent places, as students struggle with post-pandemic behavior issues. Teachers are sometimes injured just trying to keep order. KMUW's Suzanne Perez looks at the growing problem of teachers hurt on the job and how schools are responding.

Plus more on these stories:



The City of Wichita voted Tuesday to sell a building that was used as an emergency homeless shelter this past winter.

The Wichita City Council approved a settlement for a federal lawsuit involving the use of its gang list.

The Kansas Senate has endorsed a new plan that would change the way school districts count students for state funding.

Major League Baseball has donated $100 thousand dollars to replace a statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen and destroyed earlier this year.

The NAIA released a revised policy statement that bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Wichita will hold another round of open houses this weekend for public housing units up for sale.

