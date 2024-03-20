Wednesday, March 20, 2024

In Wichita and across the country, the number of people experiencing homelessness hit record highs in 2023, as rents rose and COVID assistance expired. But one Wichita woman was able to defy this trend. KMUW’s Celia Hack shares the story of how one single mom used a mix of government and nonprofit resources – as well as sheer will, and a lot of luck – to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing last year.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas Republicans selected Donald Trump in yesterday’s presidential preference primary and Kansas Democrats selected President Joe Biden.

The Child Advocacy Center will receive $2 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city of Wichita to help it expand.

A study from the University of Kansas shows removing barriers to Medicaid coverage for formerly incarcerated people might not be enough to stop re-offending.

Hourly workers in one of the Kansas City’s largest suburban school districts are trying to unionize for higher pay and better benefits.

The Mid-America All Indian Museum will host the Keeper of the Plains’ 50th anniversary party in May.

The city of Garden Plain is hosting a contest to design a new flag for the community.

