Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Teachers across Kansas say they’re still struggling with a surge in post-pandemic behavior problems in classrooms. Tantrums and outbursts are common even among very young students. KMUW's Suzanne Perez shows us how one Wichita school is combating bad behavior by putting kids to work.

Plus more on these stories:



Spirit AeroSystems failed more than half of the inspection audits conducted recently by federal safety officials.

The Kansas House of Representatives advanced a bill that would prevent transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming health care.

Most teachers in Kansas say their opinions are not being valued by district leaders or lawmakers.

Much of the Midwest is continuing to face drought conditions as farmers approach planting season.

McConnell Air Force Base plans to conduct a series of controlled burns beginning today.

Visitors got a peek inside “The Rabbit Hole” yesterday.

