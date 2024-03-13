© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Teachers across Kansas say they’re still struggling with a surge in post-pandemic behavior problems in classrooms. Tantrums and outbursts are common even among very young students. KMUW's Suzanne Perez shows us how one Wichita school is combating bad behavior by putting kids to work.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Spirit AeroSystems failed more than half of the inspection audits conducted recently by federal safety officials.
  • The Kansas House of Representatives advanced a bill that would prevent transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming health care.
  • Most teachers in Kansas say their opinions are not being valued by district leaders or lawmakers.
  • Much of the Midwest is continuing to face drought conditions as farmers approach planting season.
  • McConnell Air Force Base plans to conduct a series of controlled burns beginning today.
  • Visitors got a peek inside “The Rabbit Hole” yesterday.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Julie Denesha, Kate Grumke, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
