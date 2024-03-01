Friday, March 1, 2024

This year marks 75 years of what’s known as the Pancake Day Race in the southwest Kansas town of Liberal. Racers run a quarter mile carrying a frying pan with a pancake in it. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on why the community keeps the international tradition alive, and how towns benefit from these types of local festivals.

Plus more on these stories:



Trans youth in Kansas would no longer be able to access gender-affirming health care if proposed legislation becomes law.

Maize High School and Maize Career Academy are adding extra security this week following a threat to Maize High.

For the second time this week, an inmate has died at the Sedgwick County jail.

The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City is seeking donations to replenish local blood supply after the recent mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

A woman who opened fire in Wichita’s Whole Foods store in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

