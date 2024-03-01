© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, March 1, 2024

By Debra Fraser
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This year marks 75 years of what’s known as the Pancake Day Race in the southwest Kansas town of Liberal. Racers run a quarter mile carrying a frying pan with a pancake in it. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on why the community keeps the international tradition alive, and how towns benefit from these types of local festivals.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Trans youth in Kansas would no longer be able to access gender-affirming health care if proposed legislation becomes law.
  • Maize High School and Maize Career Academy are adding extra security this week following a threat to Maize High.
  • For the second time this week, an inmate has died at the Sedgwick County jail.
  • The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City is seeking donations to replenish local blood supply after the recent mass shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
  • A woman who opened fire in Wichita’s Whole Foods store in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
See stories by Debra Fraser