Thursday, February 29, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Brian Turner is wrapping up his stint this week as visiting author at Wichita State University. Turner is best known as a poet, but he'll be giving a reading tonight for his book, My Life as a Foreign Country, a memoir about war. Brian Turner's reading is tonight at 5:30 at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State.
Plus more on these stories:
- New data finds nearly twice as many monthly abortions are happening in Kansas now than before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
- Universities in Kansas spent $9 million dollars in state funding on diversity-related activities last school year.
- An inmate at the Sedgwick County jail who became ill over the weekend has died.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday renovation plans that would keep them playing at Arrowhead Stadium for the foreseeable future.
- University of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed a new contract Wednesday that will increase his overall compensation to more than $40 million dollars through the 2029 season.
- Prescribed burning of Kansas rangelands will begin early next month.
- Lyle Schuette will serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith for annual River Festival this summer.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper