Thursday, February 29, 2024

Brian Turner is wrapping up his stint this week as visiting author at Wichita State University. Turner is best known as a poet, but he'll be giving a reading tonight for his book, My Life as a Foreign Country, a memoir about war. Brian Turner's reading is tonight at 5:30 at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State.

Plus more on these stories:



New data finds nearly twice as many monthly abortions are happening in Kansas now than before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Universities in Kansas spent $9 million dollars in state funding on diversity-related activities last school year.

An inmate at the Sedgwick County jail who became ill over the weekend has died.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday renovation plans that would keep them playing at Arrowhead Stadium for the foreseeable future.

University of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed a new contract Wednesday that will increase his overall compensation to more than $40 million dollars through the 2029 season.

Prescribed burning of Kansas rangelands will begin early next month.

Lyle Schuette will serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith for annual River Festival this summer.

