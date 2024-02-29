© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Brian Turner is wrapping up his stint this week as visiting author at Wichita State University. Turner is best known as a poet, but he'll be giving a reading tonight for his book, My Life as a Foreign Country, a memoir about war. Brian Turner's reading is tonight at 5:30 at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State.

Plus more on these stories:

  • New data finds nearly twice as many monthly abortions are happening in Kansas now than before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
  • Universities in Kansas spent $9 million dollars in state funding on diversity-related activities last school year.
  • An inmate at the Sedgwick County jail who became ill over the weekend has died.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday renovation plans that would keep them playing at Arrowhead Stadium for the foreseeable future.
  • University of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold signed a new contract Wednesday that will increase his overall compensation to more than $40 million dollars through the 2029 season.
  • Prescribed burning of Kansas rangelands will begin early next month.
  • Lyle Schuette will serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith for annual River Festival this summer.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Rose Conlon, Greg Echlin, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay