Thursday, February 22, 2024

Veteran folk singer-songwriter John McCutcheon returns to Wichita this weekend for a performance. His most recent album is a collaboration with folk legend Tom Paxton. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with McCutcheon about that recording and the creative process.

Plus more on these stories:



Public education advocates in Kansas are pushing for more funding for special education.

Six in 10 residential property owners in Sedgwick County will see their homes increase in value this year, which is fewer than last year.

Several improvements will be made to Wichita Park and Recreation facilities in the coming months.

The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to purchase a new elections office building and warehouse for $4.5 million dollars.

On Wednesday Kansas lawmakers voted to shorten the duration of early in-person voting. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.

Boeing said Wednesday that the head of its 737 program is leaving the company.

Kansas courts are working on a new system that can help more foster kids return to their parents.

Funding from the US Department of Agriculture will improve Belle Plaine’s water system.

Producers: Haley Crowson, Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

