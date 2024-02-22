© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Veteran folk singer-songwriter John McCutcheon returns to Wichita this weekend for a performance. His most recent album is a collaboration with folk legend Tom Paxton. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with McCutcheon about that recording and the creative process.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Public education advocates in Kansas are pushing for more funding for special education.
  • Six in 10 residential property owners in Sedgwick County will see their homes increase in value this year, which is fewer than last year.
  • Several improvements will be made to Wichita Park and Recreation facilities in the coming months.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to purchase a new elections office building and warehouse for $4.5 million dollars.
  • On Wednesday Kansas lawmakers voted to shorten the duration of early in-person voting. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.
  • Boeing said Wednesday that the head of its 737 program is leaving the company.
  • Kansas courts are working on a new system that can help more foster kids return to their parents.
  • Funding from the US Department of Agriculture will improve Belle Plaine’s water system.

Producers: Haley Crowson, Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
