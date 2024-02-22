Thursday, February 22, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Veteran folk singer-songwriter John McCutcheon returns to Wichita this weekend for a performance. His most recent album is a collaboration with folk legend Tom Paxton. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with McCutcheon about that recording and the creative process.
Plus more on these stories:
- Public education advocates in Kansas are pushing for more funding for special education.
- Six in 10 residential property owners in Sedgwick County will see their homes increase in value this year, which is fewer than last year.
- Several improvements will be made to Wichita Park and Recreation facilities in the coming months.
- The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to purchase a new elections office building and warehouse for $4.5 million dollars.
- On Wednesday Kansas lawmakers voted to shorten the duration of early in-person voting. Daniel Caudill of the Kansas News Service reports.
- Boeing said Wednesday that the head of its 737 program is leaving the company.
- Kansas courts are working on a new system that can help more foster kids return to their parents.
- Funding from the US Department of Agriculture will improve Belle Plaine’s water system.
Producers: Haley Crowson, Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper