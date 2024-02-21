Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Two companies in Kansas are trying to build the state’s first underground carbon dioxide storage sites. Proponents hope storing carbon emitted by factories or ethanol plants would fight climate change by keeping it out of the atmosphere. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Calen Moore review what we’ve learned so far.

Plus more on these stories:



Prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two men with murder in connection with last week’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

Kansas Republicans failed Tuesday to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a major tax-cutting package.

The Kansas Supreme Court is considering the constitutionality of a state law that makes it a crime to impersonate an election official.

The Wichita school district will host question-and-answer sessions over the coming week for families impacted by proposed school closings.

The EPA is holding a virtual community meeting Thursday night for people to share feedback about environmental justice issues.

A highly anticipated apartment complex in downtown Wichita hit a snag during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Flags in Kansas will fly at half staff on Saturday to remember the peopled injured and killed during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally last week.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Stephen Koranda, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper