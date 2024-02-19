© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, February 19, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Before people took pictures using film, and certainly before they used cell phones, photos were captured using glass-plate negatives. And in Stafford, in central Kansas, the history museum has a collection of more than 30 thousand of them, all shot by one man. Beccy Tanner brings us that story.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers are poised to advance several bills that anti-abortion groups say will help support pregnant women. The Legislature wants to reduce the number of abortions in the state.
  • The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a suit brought by the League of Women of Voters and several other groups.
  • Kansans caught driving 100 miles per hour or faster could face harsher penalties with a bill lawmakers are considering.
  • Water monitoring suggests some small towns in Kansas could see an increase of nitrate in their drinking water, largely due to farming practices.
  • Homeowners associations in Kansas can block people from installing solar panels, but a bill in the legislature would change that.
  • The City of Wichita is planning to move several city council meetings to the evening.
  • Sedgwick County’s Master Gardener Program will host a fundraiser in April.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
