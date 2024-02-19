Monday, February 19, 2024

Before people took pictures using film, and certainly before they used cell phones, photos were captured using glass-plate negatives. And in Stafford, in central Kansas, the history museum has a collection of more than 30 thousand of them, all shot by one man. Beccy Tanner brings us that story.

Plus more on these stories:

Kansas lawmakers are poised to advance several bills that anti-abortion groups say will help support pregnant women. The Legislature wants to reduce the number of abortions in the state.

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a suit brought by the League of Women of Voters and several other groups.

Kansans caught driving 100 miles per hour or faster could face harsher penalties with a bill lawmakers are considering.

Water monitoring suggests some small towns in Kansas could see an increase of nitrate in their drinking water, largely due to farming practices.

Homeowners associations in Kansas can block people from installing solar panels, but a bill in the legislature would change that.

The City of Wichita is planning to move several city council meetings to the evening.

Sedgwick County’s Master Gardener Program will host a fundraiser in April.

