Monday, February 19, 2024
Before people took pictures using film, and certainly before they used cell phones, photos were captured using glass-plate negatives. And in Stafford, in central Kansas, the history museum has a collection of more than 30 thousand of them, all shot by one man. Beccy Tanner brings us that story.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas lawmakers are poised to advance several bills that anti-abortion groups say will help support pregnant women. The Legislature wants to reduce the number of abortions in the state.
- The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a suit brought by the League of Women of Voters and several other groups.
- Kansans caught driving 100 miles per hour or faster could face harsher penalties with a bill lawmakers are considering.
- Water monitoring suggests some small towns in Kansas could see an increase of nitrate in their drinking water, largely due to farming practices.
- Homeowners associations in Kansas can block people from installing solar panels, but a bill in the legislature would change that.
- The City of Wichita is planning to move several city council meetings to the evening.
- Sedgwick County’s Master Gardener Program will host a fundraiser in April.
