Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. Couples will be out and about at local restaurants, celebrating their lives together. And for some, an engagement ring might be on the horizon. There are some things to consider before you take that next step. Kylie Cameron has more.

An arrest has been made in the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue that was stolen from League 42’s baseball facility.

The Wichita school district has proposed closing six schools.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for the Presidential Preference Primary in Kansas.

Kansas lawmakers are considering expanding access to treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski will be back in federal court in Topeka today.

Flags in Kansas will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a Marine killed during a training exercise.

The Kansas City Royals formally unveiled plans Tuesday for a new $2 billion dollar baseball stadium project.

