Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Kelly Link is an author best known for her short fiction. And now she's written a novel. In a recent conversation with Beth Golay, Kelly Link takes a crack a describing this much longer work, titled, The Book of Love.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita school district leaders have proposed closing six schools at the end of this academic year.

The Kansas City Chiefs may technically be the star of Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade, but many fans are also hoping for an appearance by Taylor Swift.

A Kansas House committee has passed a bill that would expand eligibility requirements for rural emergency hospital designations.

Kansans would be able to buy fireworks all year under a plan lawmakers are advancing.

An inmate in the Sedgwick County jail whom authorities say suffered from chronic medical problems has died.

US representative Ron Estes officially filed for re-election Monday.

The remains of a Kansas soldier killed on D-Day in World War II have been identified.

McPherson College is premiering a documentary Thursday about its automotive restoration program.

The 34th annual Winterfest Bluegrass Festival is this weekend.



Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Gabe Rosenberg, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

