Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Kelly Link is an author best known for her short fiction. And now she's written a novel. In a recent conversation with Beth Golay, Kelly Link takes a crack a describing this much longer work, titled, The Book of Love.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita school district leaders have proposed closing six schools at the end of this academic year.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs may technically be the star of Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade, but many fans are also hoping for an appearance by Taylor Swift.
  • A Kansas House committee has passed a bill that would expand eligibility requirements for rural emergency hospital designations.
  • Kansans would be able to buy fireworks all year under a plan lawmakers are advancing.
  • An inmate in the Sedgwick County jail whom authorities say suffered from chronic medical problems has died.
  • US representative Ron Estes officially filed for re-election Monday.
  • The remains of a Kansas soldier killed on D-Day in World War II have been identified.
  • McPherson College is premiering a documentary Thursday about its automotive restoration program.
  • The 34th annual Winterfest Bluegrass Festival is this weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Gabe Rosenberg, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

