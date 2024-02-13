Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Kelly Link is an author best known for her short fiction. And now she's written a novel. In a recent conversation with Beth Golay, Kelly Link takes a crack a describing this much longer work, titled, The Book of Love.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita school district leaders have proposed closing six schools at the end of this academic year.
- The Kansas City Chiefs may technically be the star of Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade, but many fans are also hoping for an appearance by Taylor Swift.
- A Kansas House committee has passed a bill that would expand eligibility requirements for rural emergency hospital designations.
- Kansans would be able to buy fireworks all year under a plan lawmakers are advancing.
- An inmate in the Sedgwick County jail whom authorities say suffered from chronic medical problems has died.
- US representative Ron Estes officially filed for re-election Monday.
- The remains of a Kansas soldier killed on D-Day in World War II have been identified.
- McPherson College is premiering a documentary Thursday about its automotive restoration program.
- The 34th annual Winterfest Bluegrass Festival is this weekend.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Gabe Rosenberg, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper