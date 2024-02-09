Friday, February 9, 2024

Sixty years ago this Friday, the Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan show. That appearance, on February 9th, 1964, forever changed music. TV and radio journalist Bob Kealing is the author of Good Day Sunshine State: How The Beatles Rocked Florida. Kealing is a Kansas City native and graduate of the University of Kansas School of Journalism. He recently spoke with Tom Parkinson about the impact of the Fab Four 60 years ago, as well as the Beatles' odd connection to Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



State Attorney General Kris Kobach criticized several Kansas school districts Thursday for their policies on transgender students.

Kansas labor unions and business groups are endorsing a bill to reform worker’s compensation in the state.

A bill in Kansas would stop the state from using foster children’s federal benefits to reimburse the Department for Children and Families for the child’s care.

Kansas lawmakers will see their pay nearly double next year.

More than 1.7 million passengers used Eisenhower National Airport in 2023, its second-busiest year ever.

The killing of Emmett Till is explored in a University of Kansas exhibit starting Friday.



