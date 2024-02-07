Wednesday, February 7, 2024

To meet the country’s climate goals, the United States must transition away from energy and industry sectors that produce a lot of carbon dioxide. Lawmakers have supported projects to do that, like pipelines to sequester CO2 or distribute hydrogen power. Now, pipeline proposals crisscross the Midwest. But as Eric Schmid reports for the Ag & Water Desk, past experiences, along with a lack of clear regulation, has left farmers and landowners resistant to more projects.

Plus more on these stories:



The head of Spirit AeroSystems says the company will do more training and inspections following a series of manufacturing problems.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says he opposes a bipartisan bill aimed at securing the southern border.

Kansans who vote by mail would have to return their ballots by the end of Election Day under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

Law enforcement and elected officials in Marion County are facing a second federal lawsuit after the newspaper there was raided by police last August.

The city of Wichita will use about $95 thousand dollars in liquor tax funds to help unhoused people receive substance use treatment.

A Kansas non-profit that targets health disparities is pledging up to $30 million dollars to address racial equity issues.

Some city of Wichita pool facilities will soon see upgrades and maintenance repairs in an effort to prevent vandalism.



