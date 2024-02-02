Friday, February 2, 2024

Wichita-area band For The Birds releases its latest EP, The Message, this Saturday. Band members Steven Shields and Tony Lee recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin about the group's collaborative nature and its tendency to fuse genres. Lee is a founding member of the band— Jedd began by asking him about the group's longevity.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas tax collections came in under estimates in January, marking the fourth month in a row that the state missed the target.

A transgender woman who worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections says the agency would not acknowledge her transition or stop coworkers and inmates from harassing her.

A nonprofit that works with Wichita families experiencing homelessness has opened a new day shelter for its clients downtown.

Donations to replace the Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park continue to pour in.

A new effort to improve civic engagement in Wichita launched Thursday.

A student from Goddard and two others from Missouri have been awarded Harry Gore Memorial scholarships at Wichita State University.

Entry to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City is free this month, courtesy of the Royals.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Lawrence Brooks IV, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper