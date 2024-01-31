Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Kansas is one of only a few states where people have no legal access to recreational or medical marijuana. There’s a new push to change that this year. While the governor and many legislators support medical cannabis, lawmakers haven’t taken any action yet. Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill spoke with Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda about the status of marijuana legalization in Kansas.

Plus more on these stories:



The Jackie Robinson statue stolen from League 42’s baseball facility in north Wichita has been destroyed.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating another shooting by law enforcement in Wichita.

The University of Kansas football team will play its home games this season in Kansas City.

Cities and counties in Kansas could no longer ban single-use plastic products under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

The University of Kansas is recruiting LGBTQ residents to help researchers understand how to improve 988 suicide prevention resources.

The electronic filing of documents into the Kansas Court system will resume today.

