Friday, January 26, 2024

For Wichita plastic surgeon Nataliya Biskup, Russia’s war in Ukraine is personal. Biskup was born there and moved to the U.S. as a child. She recently returned to Ukraine for the first time since the conflict broke out to operate on soldiers injured in battle. She spoke with Rose Conlon about the experience.

Plus more on these stories:



Authorities are investigating a shooting by a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy that left one man dead.

More than 150 volunteers worked Thursday to count how many people are experiencing homelessness in Sedgwick County.

A City of Wichita program that helped pay rent for people facing homelessness or housing instability is now closed.

Kansas teens in foster care may benefit from a proposed alternative to finding a permanent home.

Kansas lawmakers are considering reducing the amount of time residents will have for early in-person voting.

The Air Force has increased the amount it can pay Wichita State University for work on its B-1 bomber program to $200 million dollars.

A life-sized statue of Jackie Robinson was stolen from the League 42 facility at 17th and Wabash.

Wichita State University’s renovation of Cessna Stadium has hit a snag.

The United Way of the Plains will host a free financial resources fair today.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

