Thursday, January 18, 2024
KMUW's Fletcher Powell says the new movie I.S.S. is messy, for better *and* for worse.
Plus more on these stories:
- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was in Wichita Wednesday to meet with officials and employees at Spirit AeroSystems.
- Kansas State University officials say a cybersecurity incident has shut down several network systems on campus.
- A cyberattack on the Kansas Court system last fall could cost the state nearly $3 million dollars.
- Republican leaders in Topeka are proposing a compromise on taxes that includes many of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s suggestions but also a modified version of a flat tax.
- Doctors and parents of children who went into cardiac arrest at school are asking Kansas lawmakers to require equipment that could save lives.
- A bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers has introduced a bill to include drug overdoses in its Good Samaritan law.
- The Sedgwick County Election Office added 21 new polling sites for next fall's presidential election.
- The Wichita State University Foundation and Alumni Engagement has announced its new president.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper