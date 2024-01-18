© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 18, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
KMUW's Fletcher Powell says the new movie I.S.S. is messy, for better *and* for worse.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was in Wichita Wednesday to meet with officials and employees at Spirit AeroSystems.
  • Kansas State University officials say a cybersecurity incident has shut down several network systems on campus.
  • A cyberattack on the Kansas Court system last fall could cost the state nearly $3 million dollars.
  • Republican leaders in Topeka are proposing a compromise on taxes that includes many of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s suggestions but also a modified version of a flat tax.
  • Doctors and parents of children who went into cardiac arrest at school are asking Kansas lawmakers to require equipment that could save lives.
  • A bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers has introduced a bill to include drug overdoses in its Good Samaritan law.
  • The Sedgwick County Election Office added 21 new polling sites for next fall's presidential election.
  • The Wichita State University Foundation and Alumni Engagement has announced its new president.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
