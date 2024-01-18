Thursday, January 18, 2024

KMUW's Fletcher Powell says the new movie I.S.S. is messy, for better *and* for worse.

Plus more on these stories:



Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was in Wichita Wednesday to meet with officials and employees at Spirit AeroSystems.

Kansas State University officials say a cybersecurity incident has shut down several network systems on campus.

A cyberattack on the Kansas Court system last fall could cost the state nearly $3 million dollars.

Republican leaders in Topeka are proposing a compromise on taxes that includes many of Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s suggestions but also a modified version of a flat tax.

Doctors and parents of children who went into cardiac arrest at school are asking Kansas lawmakers to require equipment that could save lives.

A bipartisan group of Kansas lawmakers has introduced a bill to include drug overdoses in its Good Samaritan law.

The Sedgwick County Election Office added 21 new polling sites for next fall's presidential election.

The Wichita State University Foundation and Alumni Engagement has announced its new president.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Loren Amelunke, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Fletcher Powell, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

