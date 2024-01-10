Wednesday, January 10, 2024

On the longest night of the year, Wichitans huddled together to honor the 42 people who died while experiencing homelessness in 2023. The candlelit memorial service last month was an opportunity to remember their stories. KMUW’s Celia Hack has more.

Plus more on these stories:



A new member of the Wichita city council said Tuesday he wants to overturn a new ordinance that prohibits campaign finance contributions from corporations and limited liability companies.

A Kansas bill would make it illegal to encourage someone to take their life.

Kansas education leaders say they want to change a law that dictates how they can spend money earmarked for academically struggling students.

Kansas is trying to recover from harsh winter weather earlier this week, but extremely low temperatures soon will follow.

Jackson County legislators voted this week to put a sales tax measure on the April ballot that would help fund the proposed new Royals stadium and upkeep for Arrowhead Stadium.

Doctor Dereck Totten has been selected as the state health department’s new medical director.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will hold a graduation ceremony this week for 16 new deputies.

Open Streets ICT will return to the Wichita State University neighborhood in April.

Producers: Beth Golay, Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Calacal, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Stefania Lugli, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper