Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Fans of Moby-Dick might recognize the title of Tara Karr Roberts's novel--Wild and Distant Seas--as a line in Herman Melville's epic tale. But as Roberts recently told Beth Golay, Melville's novel merely provided a jumping-off point. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council will discuss adopting an ordinance that prohibits retaliatory evictions.

Wichita-area legislators will hold a public forum tomorrow. The South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation will meet with citizens in advance of the 2024 legislative session in Topeka.

The number of multiracial people in Sedgwick County ballooned in the past five years, according to new data from the U.S. Census.

As of January 1st, minimum wage workers in Missouri are earning more money. But Kansas minimum wage workers continue to make $7.25 an hour.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report found socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers operate at a higher risk level compared to their white counterparts. That same group also is less likely to receive government payments.

A new study says climate change is increasing the risk of fire in Kansas and nearby states.

Applications are now open for the Autism Outreach Program through the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.

The restored B-29 bomber known as Doc will begin its 2024 tour schedule with an event in Wichita.

