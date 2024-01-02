Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Fans of Moby-Dick might recognize the title of Tara Karr Roberts's novel--Wild and Distant Seas--as a line in Herman Melville's epic tale. But as Roberts recently told Beth Golay, Melville's novel merely provided a jumping-off point. We have their conversation.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita City Council will discuss adopting an ordinance that prohibits retaliatory evictions.
- Wichita-area legislators will hold a public forum tomorrow. The South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation will meet with citizens in advance of the 2024 legislative session in Topeka.
- The number of multiracial people in Sedgwick County ballooned in the past five years, according to new data from the U.S. Census.
- As of January 1st, minimum wage workers in Missouri are earning more money. But Kansas minimum wage workers continue to make $7.25 an hour.
- A U.S. Department of Agriculture report found socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers operate at a higher risk level compared to their white counterparts. That same group also is less likely to receive government payments.
- A new study says climate change is increasing the risk of fire in Kansas and nearby states.
- Applications are now open for the Autism Outreach Program through the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.
- The restored B-29 bomber known as Doc will begin its 2024 tour schedule with an event in Wichita.
