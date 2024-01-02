© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Fans of Moby-Dick might recognize the title of Tara Karr Roberts's novel--Wild and Distant Seas--as a line in Herman Melville's epic tale. But as Roberts recently told Beth Golay, Melville's novel merely provided a jumping-off point. We have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita City Council will discuss adopting an ordinance that prohibits retaliatory evictions.
  • Wichita-area legislators will hold a public forum tomorrow. The South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation will meet with citizens in advance of the 2024 legislative session in Topeka.
  • The number of multiracial people in Sedgwick County ballooned in the past five years, according to new data from the U.S. Census.
  • As of January 1st, minimum wage workers in Missouri are earning more money. But Kansas minimum wage workers continue to make $7.25 an hour.
  • A U.S. Department of Agriculture report found socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers operate at a higher risk level compared to their white counterparts. That same group also is less likely to receive government payments.
  • A new study says climate change is increasing the risk of fire in Kansas and nearby states.
  • Applications are now open for the Autism Outreach Program through the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.
  • The restored B-29 bomber known as Doc will begin its 2024 tour schedule with an event in Wichita.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Madeline Fox, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Anna Pope and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
