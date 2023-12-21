Thursday, December 21, 2023

America’s forests are one of the cheapest climate change solutions out there. Several estimates show that forests capture roughly 13% of the nation’s carbon emissions each year. But a recent Forest Service report says that climate change will lead to forests being net emitters of carbon over the next fifty years. Some environmentalists say that conclusion will lead to more logging and harm climate security. Harvest Public Media contributor Rick Brewer takes us into a National Forest.

Plus more on these stories:



Advocates and service providers are hosting a memorial tonight for people who died this year while experiencing or transitioning out of homelessness.

Kansas school districts are starting to get students back to classrooms after years of high absentee rates.

Sedgwick County wants state lawmakers to reduce property taxes during the upcoming legislative session.

A federal judge has denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to eliminate a long wait list for Larned State Hospital.

A Kansas businessman has pleaded guilty in what prosecutors say was a scheme to illegally export aviation-related technology to Russia.

The executive director of Botanica is leaving.

United Way of the Plains is taking applications for a scholarship for high school students active in their community.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Rick Brewer, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper