Thursday, December 14, 2023

The war between Israel and Hamas has shaken Israeli and Palestinian communities across the globe. In Wichita, one couple says they’ve lost relatives in Gaza to airstrikes. And they fear more of their family will be killed.

Some business owners in Lawrence are asking the court to disband two city-sanctioned campsites where unhoused people have been living for more than a year.

Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins says vouchers for private schools remain a top priority for the Republican Party as lawmakers prepare for the upcoming legislative session.

A new audit says most of the offices responsible for answering 911 calls in Kansas are understaffed and underfunded.

The Child Advocacy Center received a $2 million dollar pledge from the Sedgwick County Commission Wednesday.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will hold a carillon concert next week.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Denise Neil, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper