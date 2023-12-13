© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Communities in western Kansas are trying a new tool to attract economic growth and hopefully fight long-term trends of population loss. The communities are using artificial intelligence to identify the businesses, services and housing their residents need.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Union Pacific is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of Wichita residents living above a chemical spill linked to the railroad company.
  • The City of Wichita will target two areas in the city as part of its violence interrupter program with other area organizations.
  • Consultants hired by the Wichita school board say the district has too many small elementary schools and can't afford to maintain them all.
  • HumanKind Ministries has plans to expand its downtown campus, which provides help to the homeless community.
  • The City of Wichita will give the Kansas African American Museum $300 thousand dollars over the next three years to assist in its move to a new facility.
  • A Kansas National Guard unit based in Wichita will hold a deployment ceremony this weekend.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
