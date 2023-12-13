Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Communities in western Kansas are trying a new tool to attract economic growth and hopefully fight long-term trends of population loss. The communities are using artificial intelligence to identify the businesses, services and housing their residents need.
Plus more on these stories:
- Union Pacific is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of Wichita residents living above a chemical spill linked to the railroad company.
- The City of Wichita will target two areas in the city as part of its violence interrupter program with other area organizations.
- Consultants hired by the Wichita school board say the district has too many small elementary schools and can't afford to maintain them all.
- HumanKind Ministries has plans to expand its downtown campus, which provides help to the homeless community.
- The City of Wichita will give the Kansas African American Museum $300 thousand dollars over the next three years to assist in its move to a new facility.
- A Kansas National Guard unit based in Wichita will hold a deployment ceremony this weekend.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper