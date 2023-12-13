Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Communities in western Kansas are trying a new tool to attract economic growth and hopefully fight long-term trends of population loss. The communities are using artificial intelligence to identify the businesses, services and housing their residents need.

Plus more on these stories:



Union Pacific is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of Wichita residents living above a chemical spill linked to the railroad company.

The City of Wichita will target two areas in the city as part of its violence interrupter program with other area organizations.

Consultants hired by the Wichita school board say the district has too many small elementary schools and can't afford to maintain them all.

HumanKind Ministries has plans to expand its downtown campus, which provides help to the homeless community.

The City of Wichita will give the Kansas African American Museum $300 thousand dollars over the next three years to assist in its move to a new facility.

A Kansas National Guard unit based in Wichita will hold a deployment ceremony this weekend.

