Thursday, December 7, 2023

A fiery train crash earlier this year sparked a bi-partisan drive to make freight trains safer, particularly for the communities they roll through. But the reform effort lost steam over the course of the year, and as Frank Morris reports the Railway Safety Act of 2023 may have run off the tracks.

Plus more on these stories:



An updated federal student aid form known as the FAFSA will roll out this month with changes intended to simplify the application process.

The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to sign onto a letter lobbying Governor Laura Kelly for more funding for local homelessness infrastructure across the state.

Sedgwick County has approved the development of a new COMCARE crisis center downtown.

Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to fund a third-party audit of their emergency communications department.

Wichita and Sedgwick County have chosen the Steadman Group to create a plan on how to distribute opioid settlement funds.

The Wichita Police Department has entered into a new agreement with its body worn camera contractor.

A national watchdog group has urged the Goddard school district to avoid teaching Christian music.

