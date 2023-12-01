© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, December 1, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Unlike most live music, jazz is nearly always unscripted. The art form is rooted in freedom and individuality. And a new club in Old Town wants to celebrate that music. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Gary Jones and his son, Walker, about their new venue, Walker’s Jazz Lounge.

Plus more on these stories:

  • For a second consecutive month, Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport saw record passenger traffic.
  • The recent foreign cyber attack on the Kansas Supreme Court has slowed down background checks in the state.
  • The United Way of the Plains is looking for volunteers for its annual Point-in-Time homeless count in 2024.
  • Many local businesses will participate in a Small Business Saturday Redo this weekend.
  • The Wichita Parks Foundation has received a grant to improve lighting at McAdams Park.
  • Massachusetts recently joined California in passing legislation that requires more housing space for hogs, in order for the pork to be sold in the state.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Kylie Cameron, Dylan Lysen, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay