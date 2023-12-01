Friday, December 1, 2023

Unlike most live music, jazz is nearly always unscripted. The art form is rooted in freedom and individuality. And a new club in Old Town wants to celebrate that music. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Gary Jones and his son, Walker, about their new venue, Walker’s Jazz Lounge.

Plus more on these stories:



For a second consecutive month, Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport saw record passenger traffic.

The recent foreign cyber attack on the Kansas Supreme Court has slowed down background checks in the state.

The United Way of the Plains is looking for volunteers for its annual Point-in-Time homeless count in 2024.

Many local businesses will participate in a Small Business Saturday Redo this weekend.

The Wichita Parks Foundation has received a grant to improve lighting at McAdams Park.

Massachusetts recently joined California in passing legislation that requires more housing space for hogs, in order for the pork to be sold in the state.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Kylie Cameron, Dylan Lysen, Anna Pope, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper