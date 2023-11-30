Thursday, November 30, 2023

Water sources in agricultural areas across much of the Midwest often show high levels of nitrate. Federal standards require drinking water to stay below 10 parts per million. But a growing number of studies suggest levels even lower than that federal standards could also be tied to serious health issues.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diploma, starting with this year’s eighth-graders.

Last weekend’s storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of central Kansas – about the equivalent of an inch of rain.

Kansas received nearly $5 million dollars this year from the federal government to help clean up abandoned coal mines.

Wichita State University will receive the first Internet Exchange Point in Kansas.

A Kansas initiative is working to fill vacant jobs in the state while also helping people released from prison find employment.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Celia Hack, Natalie Krebs, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

