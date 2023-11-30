Thursday, November 30, 2023
Water sources in agricultural areas across much of the Midwest often show high levels of nitrate. Federal standards require drinking water to stay below 10 parts per million. But a growing number of studies suggest levels even lower than that federal standards could also be tied to serious health issues.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diploma, starting with this year’s eighth-graders.
- Last weekend’s storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of central Kansas – about the equivalent of an inch of rain.
- Kansas received nearly $5 million dollars this year from the federal government to help clean up abandoned coal mines.
- Wichita State University will receive the first Internet Exchange Point in Kansas.
- A Kansas initiative is working to fill vacant jobs in the state while also helping people released from prison find employment.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Natalie Krebs, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper