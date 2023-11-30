© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, November 30, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Water sources in agricultural areas across much of the Midwest often show high levels of nitrate. Federal standards require drinking water to stay below 10 parts per million. But a growing number of studies suggest levels even lower than that federal standards could also be tied to serious health issues.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diploma, starting with this year’s eighth-graders.
  • Last weekend’s storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of central Kansas – about the equivalent of an inch of rain.
  • Kansas received nearly $5 million dollars this year from the federal government to help clean up abandoned coal mines.
  • Wichita State University will receive the first Internet Exchange Point in Kansas.
  • A Kansas initiative is working to fill vacant jobs in the state while also helping people released from prison find employment.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Natalie Krebs, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay