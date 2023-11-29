© 2023 KMUW
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Kansas has plenty of trees. Cottonwoods and elms. Osage orange and ash. But we’ve only got one Lucky Tree.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas judicial branch plans to restore most online court systems by the end of the year following a foreign cyberattack.
  • The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis hospital in Topeka is diverting patients from its emergency room due to a wide-reaching ransomware attack.
  • The Wichita Firefighters Union is calling for changes at Sedgwick County 911 after one person died and three others were injured in an apartment complex fire in October.
  • Changes continue in Spirit AeroSystems’ leadership team.
  • Governor Laura Kelly says the state will try again on designing a new license plate amid opposition from residents and lawmakers.
  • A political action committee backed by the influential Koch network is endorsing Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination.
  • Dogs in more than a dozen states are reported to have a mysterious, potentially deadly illness.
  • Kansas Residents have until Thursday to provide feedback on a plan to connect passenger rail from Texas and Oklahoma into Kansas.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, Beccy Tanner
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
