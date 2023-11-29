Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Kansas has plenty of trees. Cottonwoods and elms. Osage orange and ash. But we’ve only got one Lucky Tree.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas judicial branch plans to restore most online court systems by the end of the year following a foreign cyberattack.

The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis hospital in Topeka is diverting patients from its emergency room due to a wide-reaching ransomware attack.

The Wichita Firefighters Union is calling for changes at Sedgwick County 911 after one person died and three others were injured in an apartment complex fire in October.

Changes continue in Spirit AeroSystems’ leadership team.

Governor Laura Kelly says the state will try again on designing a new license plate amid opposition from residents and lawmakers.

A political action committee backed by the influential Koch network is endorsing Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination.

Dogs in more than a dozen states are reported to have a mysterious, potentially deadly illness.

Kansas Residents have until Thursday to provide feedback on a plan to connect passenger rail from Texas and Oklahoma into Kansas.

