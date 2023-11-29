Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas has plenty of trees. Cottonwoods and elms. Osage orange and ash. But we’ve only got one Lucky Tree.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas judicial branch plans to restore most online court systems by the end of the year following a foreign cyberattack.
- The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis hospital in Topeka is diverting patients from its emergency room due to a wide-reaching ransomware attack.
- The Wichita Firefighters Union is calling for changes at Sedgwick County 911 after one person died and three others were injured in an apartment complex fire in October.
- Changes continue in Spirit AeroSystems’ leadership team.
- Governor Laura Kelly says the state will try again on designing a new license plate amid opposition from residents and lawmakers.
- A political action committee backed by the influential Koch network is endorsing Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination.
- Dogs in more than a dozen states are reported to have a mysterious, potentially deadly illness.
- Kansas Residents have until Thursday to provide feedback on a plan to connect passenger rail from Texas and Oklahoma into Kansas.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Dylan Lysen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, Beccy Tanner
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper