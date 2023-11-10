Friday, November 10, 2023

Classic rock band Styx performs 100 concerts a year and is wrapping up its current North American tour this week. According to keyboardist and vocalist Lawrence Gowan, the band still strives to improve its shows on a nightly basis.

The number of people in Kansas who do not have homes is increasing. But advocates say state lawmakers can help reverse that trend. A Kansas committee hearing Thursday focused on addressing homelessness.

A new $1 million dollar grant will help W-S-U Tech reach more K through 12 students and help them explore careers in machining and manufacturing.

The City of Wichita will host a informational session about a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium Monday.

The second weekend of November marks the beginning of pheasant season in Kansas.

Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita has added daily flights to Phoenix and Las Vegas as it prepares for the busy holiday season.

Oxford Senior Living says it plans to buy the historic Kansas Masonic Home by the end of the year.

A popular Wichita coffee shop in Delano has decided to close.

The Kansas African-American Museum will hold its annual Trailblazers ceremony this evening.

The City of Wichita will hold its annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

