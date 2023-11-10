Friday, November 10, 2023
Classic rock band Styx performs 100 concerts a year and is wrapping up its current North American tour this week. According to keyboardist and vocalist Lawrence Gowan, the band still strives to improve its shows on a nightly basis.
Plus more on these stories:
- The number of people in Kansas who do not have homes is increasing. But advocates say state lawmakers can help reverse that trend. A Kansas committee hearing Thursday focused on addressing homelessness.
- A new $1 million dollar grant will help W-S-U Tech reach more K through 12 students and help them explore careers in machining and manufacturing.
- The City of Wichita will host a informational session about a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium Monday.
- The second weekend of November marks the beginning of pheasant season in Kansas.
- Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita has added daily flights to Phoenix and Las Vegas as it prepares for the busy holiday season.
- Oxford Senior Living says it plans to buy the historic Kansas Masonic Home by the end of the year.
- A popular Wichita coffee shop in Delano has decided to close.
- The Kansas African-American Museum will hold its annual Trailblazers ceremony this evening.
- The City of Wichita will hold its annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper