Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, November 10, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Classic rock band Styx performs 100 concerts a year and is wrapping up its current North American tour this week. According to keyboardist and vocalist Lawrence Gowan, the band still strives to improve its shows on a nightly basis.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The number of people in Kansas who do not have homes is increasing. But advocates say state lawmakers can help reverse that trend. A Kansas committee hearing Thursday focused on addressing homelessness.
  • A new $1 million dollar grant will help W-S-U Tech reach more K through 12 students and help them explore careers in machining and manufacturing.
  • The City of Wichita will host a informational session about a new tax increment finance district for development near Riverfront Stadium Monday.
  • The second weekend of November marks the beginning of pheasant season in Kansas.
  • Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita has added daily flights to Phoenix and Las Vegas as it prepares for the busy holiday season.
  • Oxford Senior Living says it plans to buy the historic Kansas Masonic Home by the end of the year.
  • A popular Wichita coffee shop in Delano has decided to close.
  • The Kansas African-American Museum will hold its annual Trailblazers ceremony this evening.
  • The City of Wichita will hold its annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
