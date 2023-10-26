Thursday, October 26, 2023
With City Council Member Bryan Frye reaching the end of this two-term limit, three candidates are vying for the chance to win his District 5 seat: J.V. Johnston, Gary Bond and Ben Taylor. KMUW's Hugo Phan has more.
The legendary group The Whispers have 33 Top 10 hits and 20 Billboard charted albums over a span of five decades. The R&B group will perform Saturday at the Kansas Star event center in Mulvane. KMUW’s Carla Eckels talks with identical twin Walter Scott, one of the founding members of the R&B group, about what’s behind some of their most popular songs.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas school districts are preparing for a new law that lets students attend schools outside the district where they live.
- A grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections could boost mental health and behavioral services at the county’s juvenile detention center.
- The Environmental Protection Agency proposed a nationwide ban this week on the same chemical that has contaminated parts of Northeast Wichita.
- Newman University in Wichita announced Wednesday that it's dropping eight undergraduate programs in the arts and humanities.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper