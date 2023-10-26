Thursday, October 26, 2023

With City Council Member Bryan Frye reaching the end of this two-term limit, three candidates are vying for the chance to win his District 5 seat: J.V. Johnston, Gary Bond and Ben Taylor. KMUW's Hugo Phan has more.

The legendary group The Whispers have 33 Top 10 hits and 20 Billboard charted albums over a span of five decades. The R&B group will perform Saturday at the Kansas Star event center in Mulvane. KMUW’s Carla Eckels talks with identical twin Walter Scott, one of the founding members of the R&B group, about what’s behind some of their most popular songs.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas school districts are preparing for a new law that lets students attend schools outside the district where they live.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections could boost mental health and behavioral services at the county’s juvenile detention center.

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed a nationwide ban this week on the same chemical that has contaminated parts of Northeast Wichita.

Newman University in Wichita announced Wednesday that it's dropping eight undergraduate programs in the arts and humanities.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper