Thursday, October 19, 2023

Kansas inmates say it’s nearly impossible to appeal a false disciplinary write up inside Kansas prisons, even if they have evidence of their innocence. Those write ups can have a big impact on inmates. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service talks with Nomin Ujiyediin of KCUR.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas child welfare system now confirms staff made five home visits to check on Zoey Felix before she was killed last month in Topeka.

The Kansas prison system has fired two employees and disciplined six others for mocking an injured inmate and refusing to help.

Groups representing Kansas farmers and ranchers are asking lawmakers to limit the use of eminent domain by utility companies.

Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing have entered into an agreement that is intended to help Spirit improve quality while also increasing deliveries.

The board that oversees public universities in Kansas plans to review more than two dozen programs that aren’t meeting goals for enrollment and other measures.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released two protected species of mussels into state waters as part of a new conservation project this fall.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to fly at half-staff at state buildings in honor of Magistrate Judge William Malcolm.

More than 90% of U.S. residents in nine central states identify as part of the Midwest.

