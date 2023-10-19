© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, October 19, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Kansas inmates say it’s nearly impossible to appeal a false disciplinary write up inside Kansas prisons, even if they have evidence of their innocence. Those write ups can have a big impact on inmates. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service talks with Nomin Ujiyediin of KCUR.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas child welfare system now confirms staff made five home visits to check on Zoey Felix before she was killed last month in Topeka.
  • The Kansas prison system has fired two employees and disciplined six others for mocking an injured inmate and refusing to help.
  • Groups representing Kansas farmers and ranchers are asking lawmakers to limit the use of eminent domain by utility companies.
  • Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing have entered into an agreement that is intended to help Spirit improve quality while also increasing deliveries.
  • The board that oversees public universities in Kansas plans to review more than two dozen programs that aren’t meeting goals for enrollment and other measures.
  • The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released two protected species of mussels into state waters as part of a new conservation project this fall.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to fly at half-staff at state buildings in honor of Magistrate Judge William Malcolm.
  • More than 90% of U.S. residents in nine central states identify as part of the Midwest.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, Nomin Ujiyediin, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
