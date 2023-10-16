© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, October 16, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In its ninth year, Recovery Idol took the stage at Century II late last month. The event gives people in recovery a safe space to perform away from drugs and alcohol.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The wage Kansans must earn to afford a two-bedroom apartment is cheap compared to other states. But experts say it's still too high for many.
  • A bill in the Kansas House aims to help small start up businesses get off the ground. It would create a new administrative office focused on improving state business policy and programs.
  • Child advocates are continuing to ask why police or child welfare officials did not remove a 5-year-old Topeka girl from her surroundings before she was killed.
  • About a quarter of the United States’s irrigated cropland in Kansas and the Great Plains sits on top of the Ogallala Aquifer. But water levels are dropping. We look at how states are managing water use.
  • Drought continues to affect some of the world’s most important wetlands in central Kansas.
  • The Wichita City Council is expected to approve funding for a study about possible upgrades to Eisenhower National Airport.
  • The deadline to register to vote for the November election is tomorrow.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine and Graycen Wheeler
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay