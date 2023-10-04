Wednesday, October 4, 2023
"Ofrenda" is the new release from the Portland, Oregon band Roselit Bone. The record was inspired by a series of losses that the band's front woman, Charlotte McCaslin, experienced over the last few years. McCaslin recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin.
Plus more on these stories:
- Some Kansas lawmakers say schools aren’t following rules for spending money set aside to help students at-risk of failing academically.
- Wichita school leaders say a new approach to teaching reading is paying off for the district's youngest students.
- The City of Wichita is moving forward with plans to put a public restroom in A. Price Woodard Park.
- US Senator Jerry Moran says he’s optimistic that lawmakers can reach a long-term deal to fund the federal government.
- In the last five years, the number of children killed by guns in Kansas has nearly doubled.
- A resource fair for veterans will be held Friday in Wichita.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper