Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
In Earth Wind & Fire's hit "September," have you ever wondered about the significance of the lyrics, "Do you remember, the 21st night of September?" According Allee Willis, who co-wrote the song in 1978 with Maurice White, there is no significance. She told NPR that they went through all the dates, and the 21st just sang better. On this 21st day of September, we'll listen to "September." And KMUW movie critic Fletcher Powell looks at a new biopic about a groundbreaking athlete.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas education leaders plan to deny accreditation to a private Wichita school run by an advocate for school choice measures.
  • The new COVID booster is now available in Wichita.
  • Textron Aviation says a long-time customer has agreed to buy 1,500 Cessna Citation business jets.
  • Kansas Legal Services has received a federal grant to help people with suspended driver’s licenses.
  • A nonprofit that helps young people transition out of foster care has won $40 thousand dollars from the United Way of the Plains.
  • Sedgwick County is hosting a reception for a soon-to-be-open veterans treatment court.
  • Ripple effects from the United Auto Workers strike have hit Kansas City. General Motors has shutdown its assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, yesterday.
  • The Kansas City Royals have delayed their decision on a new stadium location, but expect a proposal to be ready for voters in April.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Frank Morris, Suzanne Perez, Fletcher Powell, Tom Shine and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
