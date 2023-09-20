Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Farming is risky — success depends on the weather, and the weather is getting more extreme. Taxpayers help protect farmers with federally subsidized crop insurance, a program that’s up for renewal this year. Climate change is making it much more expensive. And as Harvest Public Media’s Frank Morris reports, some argue subsidized crop insurance is shielding farmers too much.

In the past year, Wichita homeless shelters served more than double the number of unhoused people identified during the annual point in time count.

Thousands more Kansans lost health insurance last month as the state continues to review Medicaid eligibility, new data shows.

The City of Wichita is looking into commissioning its emergency medical technicians within the city’s fire department.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says two jail inmates have died since Friday.

Kansas officials are launching a program to provide free business services to child care providers. It’s an effort to help keep day cares open despite tight profit margins.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week about a proposed road project in Newton.

Attendance was up this year at the Kansas State Fair.

