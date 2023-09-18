Monday, September 18, 2023

A few years ago, Scott Yoder found himself unable to perform music after suffering an injury in a bicycle accident. While he was recovering, he turned to old movies for comfort. That inspired his latest album, Wither on Hollywood and Vine. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Yoder and we have their conversation.

Plus more on these stories:



A drug treatment program that specifically helps Kansas mothers is expanding to Topeka. There is high demand for the service.

The Wichita City Council will consider allowing tattoo and body piercing shops to operate in the Old Town District.

About 5,000 randomly selected people in the city of Wichita will receive a survey in their mailboxes to gauge resident satisfaction.

Fall turkey hunting season is canceled in Kansas. Wildlife experts are trying to figure out why the species numbers are declining.

Wichita Public Schools will host an open community forum to gather input on the district’s new Strategic Plan.

Authorities in McPherson County continue to investigate the deaths of three people found in a camper over the weekend.

A long-awaited new museum dedicated to children’s books will open in March in Kansas City.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

