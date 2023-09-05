Tuesday, September 5, 2023

This Friday evening, KMUW is hosting You're Spelling It Wrong, a spelling bee for grownups. To get us in the mood, our language podcast You're Saying It Wrong had a little spelling bee of their own, with language experts Kathy and Ross Petras challenging KMUW's Fletcher Powell to spell some words that seem easy but aren't, and some other words that no one's ever heard of in the first place.

Plus more on these stories:



The U-S Deputy Secretary of Education will tour Wichita and Derby Public Schools today.

Wichita is hiring a part-time sustainability coordinator to direct environmental efforts in the city.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is already seeing reports of residents contracting the flu.

The chair of the Senate’s tax committee wants to create a new retirement plan for state workers. It could ultimately reduce costs for the state, but would not pay a guaranteed benefit to workers like the current pension system.

The federal government will spend about $10 million dollars and lend $40 million more to improve drinking water and sanitation in rural Kansas.

A slate of recent programs funded with federal money are helping Kansas keep kids out of foster care. Kansas was one of the first states to access this money.

