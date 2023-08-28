Monday, August 28, 2023

Sometimes the rules of the English language aren't really rules at all. On a recent episode of the KMUW podcast You're Saying It Wrong, Fletcher Powell and language experts Kathy and Ross Petras poked some holes in common assumptions about prepositions, including if it might actually be ok to end a sentence with a preposition after all. Kathy and Ross began by asking Fletcher about whether it's technically correct to say you did something "by" accident or "on" accident.

Plus more on these stories:

Climate change made Wichita’s record-breaking heat wave last week twice as likely to occur, according to one group’s models.

State lawmakers will dive deeper into mental health challenges for women who recently had babies or are still pregnant. That came at the urging of two doctors who said this population is underserved.

The State of Kansas plans to conduct a statewide assessment of substance use disorder needs.

Suicide rates are rising across the country and Kansas is no exception.

West Nile virus has killed two people in Kansas this summer and has made several horses sick.

Some Republican lawmakers want more changes for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is part of the Farm Bill. The negotiations come as food insecurity is on the rise.

You can find this entire You're Saying It Wrong episode at kmuw.org or you can subscribe to You're Saying It Wrong anywhere you get podcasts. And coming up on September 8th, KMUW is hosting You're Spelling It Wrong, for a spelling bee for grownups! Pizza, beer and lots of fun with Fletcher Powell as the Bee-Master. Find out how to participate or just be part of the audience at kmuw.org.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editor: Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Xcaret Nuñez, Kathy Petras, Ross Petras, and Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper.