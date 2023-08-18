Friday, August 18, 2023

If you wanted to watch movies back in the day, you’d go to a video rental store like Blockbuster. But with the rise of streaming services, those stores have all but disappeared. One Wichita man hopes to recapture the magic with his own video rental space. KMUW’s Tadeo Ruiz has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Marion, Kansas, could end up paying a big legal settlement if a federal lawsuit proves the police raid on the local paper was illegal.

Derby Public Schools is making social workers available to students and staff at Oaklawn Elementary School in the wake of a student's recent death.

The city of Wichita is seeking agencies to implement a federally funded program to prevent and decrease shootings and homicides.

The state of Kansas will pay an additional $11.25 million to a Jefferson County man who spent 16 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

Diabetic people in Kansas 3rd Congressional District saved an average of $620 dollars on insulin in the first year since the federal government approved a new limit.

Eight inmates and a bus driver were injured in a car accident on Thursday while driving back to the prison from an offsite job.

Wichita motorists can expect delays on a portion of West Kellogg for the next several months.

Students starting college at some Kansas universities next week already have their first reading assignment.

