Monday, August 14, 2023

Today we check back in with our friends on the You're Saying It Wrong podcast, as KMUW's Fletcher Powell talks to language experts Kathy and Ross Petras about some especially tricky grammar questions, and how sometimes when we're being too picky with our grammar we end up trying to fix something that isn't even a problem in the first place.

Residents of Wichita can give more input on the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at tomorrow’s meeting.

Wichita school leaders say they're looking forward to another year as students head back to school this week.

The city of Wichita’s self-service portal for vendors doing business with the city will be down until Wednesday.

Sedgwick County is seeking employees at its newly renovated 9-1-1 Center.

Lawrence appears poised to be the first city in Kansas to ban many single-use plastic bags for environmental reasons.

And coming up on September 8th, KMUW is hosting You're Spelling It Wrong, for a spelling bee for grownups! Pizza, beer and lots of fun with Fletcher Powell as the Bee-Master. Find out how to attend or participate here.

