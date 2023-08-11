© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 11, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published August 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The turnout by young voters for local elections is historically dismal in Sedgwick County. But this election season, lots of young Wichita voters seem to be engaged. We spoke with several of them about their top priorities for November’s city council and mayoral races.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas education leaders are considering easing some requirements for people to become teachers.
  • The 65th anniversary of the Dockum Drug Store sit-in will be commemorated this afternoon at an event in downtown Wichita.
  • State health officials have lifted a drinking water advisory for Wellington.
  • Wichita school district leaders voted Thursday to tighten rules on cell phones before school starts next week.
  • The City of Wichita is adding electric vehicles to its Public Works fleet in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.
  • A panel of legislative leaders has voted to more than double the amount of money given to lawmakers for mailing letters to their constituents.
  • Veterans now have until August 14th to apply for backdated health and disability benefits offered by a new law.

    Producers: Lu Anne Stephens, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
    Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
    Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Joe Blubaugh, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
    Theme Music: Torin Andersen
    Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

