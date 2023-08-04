Friday, August 4, 2023

The band Pop & the Boys has been together for over a decade and, according, to co-founding member Bob Hamrick, the group has been at work on its debut CD for at least that long. The group, which also includes Phil Burress, Dennis Hardin, Richard Crowson, and Ted Farha will finally celebrate the release of that CD this weekend. Hamrick recently spoke with KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin, who has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita Police Department is looking to make its ordinance dealing with entertainment establishments more strict following a shooting at an Old Town night club last month.

Older Kansans are going to need more health care services as their population continues to grow. A health care expert tells state lawmakers that Kansas is not prepared.

The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska has been granted almost $500 thousand dollars to improve its internet infrastructure.

Bethel College is partnering with an online “text-based” mental health platform to make help more available to its students.

The United Way of the Plains won a national award and $50,000 for its warehouse that collects excess corporate inventory for local nonprofits.

