Friday, July 28, 2023

Maybe you’ve seen the YouTube channel where a man offers to mow someone’s lawn for free, then sets up a time-lapse camera. In just a few minutes, we see the yard go from wild and wooly to neat and tidy. We talked to the Wichita man behind the viral videos.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita State University and the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita have chosen sites for a new biomedical campus.

Wichita Police are continuing to investigate a double homicide in an Old Town parking garage.

Kansas has extended the deadline for people to renew their Medicaid health coverage because of concerns about mail delays.

Wichita's Municipal Court will introduce new procedures to reduce problems with phones in the courtroom.

The agriculture industry in the United States has had a good few years. Farmers might have to prepare for economic challenges.

The City of Lawrence will soon remove a massive red boulder that has been on display for decades. The city will begin the process of returning the sacred rock to the Kaw Nation next week.

The Kansas Humane Society will not allow cat adoptions or intakes for the next week.



One note: Throughout the summer, you have heard reporting from Tadeo Ruiz, our 2023 Korva Coleman Diversity Intern. Today is Tadeo's last day at KMUW. We wish him well as he returns to the University of Missouri to continue his studies in journalism.

