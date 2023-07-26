Wednesday, July 26, 2023

For the first time in her life, Ranease Brown gets to play a Disney Princess for Music Theater Wichita’s production of Beauty and the Beast. The 20-year-old Black actress from Connecticut is a junior at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with Brown and asked her about landing the lead role of Belle.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu has raised a record amount of money ahead of the primary election.

A new report finds most Kansas hospitals are not complying with federal price transparency rules that took effect more than two years ago.

All City of Wichita buses will be free starting today until Saturday night as the city tries to provide some relief from the heat.

The Kansas Food Bank will operate its Filling the Gap program beginning next week. The program provides meals to kids during the period when Wichita Schools stop their summer food distribution and when classes resume August 15th.

Kansas is one of the first Midwest states to use drug-sniffing dogs that can detect fentanyl.

The Wichita City Council has given approval for car-sharing company to begin operating at Eisenhower National Airport.

Intrust Bank Arena is holding a job fair on August 8th.

