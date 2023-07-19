© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

June was among the driest on record for much of the Midwest. That deepened a years-long drought in parts of Kansas and Nebraska… while also spreading dryness east to states like Illinois and Missouri. But so far, July has brought some much-needed rain to parts of the region. Elizabeth Rembert reports… on whether it will be enough for thirsty crops.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Board of Regents approved a new program Tuesday that it hopes will get more students to apply to college.
  • Kansas is looking for a contractor to run a $2 million dollar program that will distribute money to anti-abortion counseling centers. The goal is to encourage people with unplanned pregnancies to choose childbirth instead of abortion.
  • More Kansans have called for mental health support since the state implemented its new 9-8-8 crisis line one year ago.
    Construction on a 24-7 homeless navigation and housing center in Wichita is expected to begin next year.
  • Officials with Union Pacific continue to push back against a proposal in Kansas that would require trains to have two-person crews.
  • Riverfront Stadium will host more football games this fall for high schools in the Wichita area.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay