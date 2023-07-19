Wednesday, July 19, 2023

June was among the driest on record for much of the Midwest. That deepened a years-long drought in parts of Kansas and Nebraska… while also spreading dryness east to states like Illinois and Missouri. But so far, July has brought some much-needed rain to parts of the region. Elizabeth Rembert reports… on whether it will be enough for thirsty crops.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved a new program Tuesday that it hopes will get more students to apply to college.

Kansas is looking for a contractor to run a $2 million dollar program that will distribute money to anti-abortion counseling centers. The goal is to encourage people with unplanned pregnancies to choose childbirth instead of abortion.

More Kansans have called for mental health support since the state implemented its new 9-8-8 crisis line one year ago.

Construction on a 24-7 homeless navigation and housing center in Wichita is expected to begin next year.

Officials with Union Pacific continue to push back against a proposal in Kansas that would require trains to have two-person crews.

Riverfront Stadium will host more football games this fall for high schools in the Wichita area.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

