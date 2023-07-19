Wednesday, July 19, 2023
June was among the driest on record for much of the Midwest. That deepened a years-long drought in parts of Kansas and Nebraska… while also spreading dryness east to states like Illinois and Missouri. But so far, July has brought some much-needed rain to parts of the region. Elizabeth Rembert reports… on whether it will be enough for thirsty crops.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas Board of Regents approved a new program Tuesday that it hopes will get more students to apply to college.
- Kansas is looking for a contractor to run a $2 million dollar program that will distribute money to anti-abortion counseling centers. The goal is to encourage people with unplanned pregnancies to choose childbirth instead of abortion.
- More Kansans have called for mental health support since the state implemented its new 9-8-8 crisis line one year ago.
Construction on a 24-7 homeless navigation and housing center in Wichita is expected to begin next year.
- Officials with Union Pacific continue to push back against a proposal in Kansas that would require trains to have two-person crews.
- Riverfront Stadium will host more football games this fall for high schools in the Wichita area.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper