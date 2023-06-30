Friday, June 30, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Health experts say mold can cause major respiratory issues, especially in vulnerable populations like youth and the elderly. But many cities – including Wichita – don’t include mold as a violation of city housing codes. Some tenants with widespread mold in their apartment buildings are frustrated that there’s nowhere to find help for the issue.
Plus more on these stories:
- Machinists at Spirit Aerosystems approved the company's second contract offer last night... ending a nearly weeklong strike.
- Governor Laura Kelly says state agencies will continue to allow Kansans to change the gender on their birth certificates and IDs.
- The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday against affirmative action in college admissions.
- Americans for Prosperity’s Kansas chapter has made its first-ever endorsement in the Wichita mayor’s race.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo says a rhinoceros was euthanized Wednesday after it started showing signs of colic.
- The owner of the Kansas City Royals hopes the baseball team will be playing in a new downtown stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season.
- The U.S. Golf Association has announced that a national championship will be held in Newton next year.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper