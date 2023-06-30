Friday, June 30, 2023

Health experts say mold can cause major respiratory issues, especially in vulnerable populations like youth and the elderly. But many cities – including Wichita – don’t include mold as a violation of city housing codes. Some tenants with widespread mold in their apartment buildings are frustrated that there’s nowhere to find help for the issue.

Plus more on these stories:



Machinists at Spirit Aerosystems approved the company's second contract offer last night... ending a nearly weeklong strike.

Governor Laura Kelly says state agencies will continue to allow Kansans to change the gender on their birth certificates and IDs.

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday against affirmative action in college admissions.

Americans for Prosperity’s Kansas chapter has made its first-ever endorsement in the Wichita mayor’s race.

The Sedgwick County Zoo says a rhinoceros was euthanized Wednesday after it started showing signs of colic.

The owner of the Kansas City Royals hopes the baseball team will be playing in a new downtown stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season.

The U.S. Golf Association has announced that a national championship will be held in Newton next year.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

