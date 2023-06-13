Tuesday, June 13, 2023

For generations, Kansas schools have taught reading in ways that don’t work for many kids. That’s starting to change. But as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports, some lawmakers want to ban old methods and fast-track the new science of reading in Kansas classrooms.

Plus more on these stories:



A University of Kansas professor says teachers should spend the summer months learning about Chat GPT and brainstorming ways to incorporate it into their classrooms.

The weather phenomenon called El Niño has begun to form. The National Weather Service says it might help mitigate the drought crisis in Kansas.

The state of Kansas has received 3 and a half million dollars for youth suicide prevention and early intervention.

Wichita's City Hall might see changes in how visitors pay for parking in its garage.

A flash drought is beginning to spread across several Plains states.

Courtney Wages is the new Miss Kansas.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth GolayEditors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tadeo Ruiz

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

