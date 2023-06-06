Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The touring company of Broadway sensation "Hamilton" visits Wichita for a series of performances over the coming weeks. One of the cast members Tyler Fauntleroy fell in love with the musical while he was in college and says that he always knew he'd be in the cast. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Fauntleroy and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

This week’s rain provided some relief to drought-stricken Kansas, but the state needs more to dig itself out of its dry spell.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it can't weigh in on industrial hog farms that skirted a state cap on livestock numbers designed to limit water pollution.

Erin Brokovich — a widely known environmental activist — weighed in on groundwater contamination impacting residents northeast of downtown Wichita.

More Kansas families are now eligible for a $1,000 payment to help fight learning loss.

The federal government has given the state of Kansas more than $27 million dollars in grant money to improve railroad crossings in the state.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office is alleging the city of Wichita is not compliant with state law surrounding political signs.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate in the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Kansas officials are urging more than 500,000 people on the state’s Medicaid program to update their address information as soon as possible.

ASM Global, the company that manages the Century II Performing Arts Center, has announced that they have appointed a new general manager.

