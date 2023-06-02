Friday, June 2, 2023

Beating addiction is hard. Finding child care is hard. Finding someone to care for your child while you are in rehab? Even harder. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, the state has few options for those parents fighting addiction.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichitans will have several candidates to choose from in this year's primary election for mayor.

Wichita city council districts 2, 4 and 5 will each be up for election this year, as KMUW's Celia Hack reports.

Nurses at St. Francis hospital voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike this week.

The city of Wichita is beginning to take some measures to preserve water due to ongoing drought conditions.

The Lansing prison is cutting the number of hours friends and families can visit each inmate, dropping from six hours a week to three.

A University of Kansas study finds people of color and families with children are most likely to be evicted from their homes.

Kansas’ delegation for the U.S. House of Representatives are split on how they voted for the recently passed debt ceiling bill.

Kids and teens without health insurance can get free school vaccines from the Sedgwick County Health Department during the month of June.

Today marks the start of the annual Riverfest in downtown Wichita.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Debra Fraser, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Dylan Lysen

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper