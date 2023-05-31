Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A 2021 report found one-third of all Kansas evictions took place in Sedgwick County, despite the county housing less than one-fifth of the state’s residents. Businesses registered to a single out-of-state landlord are responsible for many of them: Lew McGinnis filed about one-quarter of all evictions in Sedgwick County district court in 2022. As KMUW’s Celia Hack reports, some tenants say the frequent evictions leave them in constant stress, saddled with fees and frustrated with poor maintenance.

A report says more Americans are doubting the need for vaccines in places like public school.

The city of Belle Plaine has received nearly half a million dollars from the state to make its water safe to drink.

More than 100 United Methodist churches are leaving the denomination over a clash on gay rights.

The State Library of Kansas has announced this year's lineup of Kansas Notable Books.

The Botanica Butterfly House will celebrate its 25th year anniversary on Saturday.

Wichita State University says it will launch a national search for a new baseball coach.

Award-winning chef Pyet DeSpain will visit The Mid-America All-Indian Museum this week for a speaking event.

